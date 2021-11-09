Previewing the Kansas City Chiefs Offense

Arguably the best in the NFL over the past three years, the offense of the Kansas City Chiefs faces an improved Las Vegas Raiders.

Over the last three seasons, no team has better defined being explosive on offense than the Kansas City Chiefs.

The talents of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce combined with the innovative mind of head coach Andy Reid helped lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl title.

This year, however, it's become more apparent than ever that the rest of the NFL has finally caught up to the Chiefs and how to slow them down.

After ranking no lower than sixth in scoring offense the last three seasons, the Chiefs rank at 15th this year.

They Chiefs are still in the top 10 for total yards per game, but the ease and efficiency that Kansas City had shown on offense in years past hasn't been there.

The lack of a consistent running game has hurt, with 2020 first round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire struggling to find his footing.

Without that, opposing defenses have been able to stay in two-deep safety looks, preventing the Chiefs from having an effective deep passing game.

All you have to do is look at Mahomes' numbers to see the effects, as he's on pace for the worst full season of his young career.

Mahomes is averaging his lowest pass yards per game, yards per attempt and QB rating, and is second in the NFL with 10 interceptions.

Hill and Kelce likewise haven't been on the end for many chunk plays, each averaging about 11.5 yards per catch.

One area that has improved from last season is Kansas City's offensive line, where the additions of Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and Joe Thuney have leveled up their interior.

It still hasn't prevented the offense from being maybe the most frustrating in the league to watch this season, a direct reason why the AFC West is now up for grabs.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin