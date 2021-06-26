Sports Illustrated home
Raiders Roster Evaluation: Patrick Omameh

Sixth-year guard Patrick Omameh will give the Las Vegas Raiders another veteran depth piece on their offensive line
The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into training camp.

We went over recently a veteran depth piece the Raiders brought back at tackle in Sam Young

They did the same at guard with a player they acquired during the season last year, Patrick Omameh

Going undrafted out of Michigan back in 2013, Omameh wasn't active for any games during the season that year. 

However, 2014 would prove to be the exact opposite, as Omameh started all 16 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Omameh would bounce around in the years after, playing and starting for five different teams from 2015 to 2020. 

He has played a backup role for the most part in the last two years, starting only one in 14 games in 2019 and one in seven last season. 

That one game Omameh started was for the Kansas City Chiefs, the other team he played for in 2020 other than the Raiders. 

The Raiders, though, brought back Omameh earlier this offseason on a contract and for the time being, will serve as another veteran backup on their offensive line. 

His experience in starting 58 games could come in handy should the Raiders need it, and at the very least, should provide some good competition for incumbents like Denzelle Good. 

