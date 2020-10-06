Previewing Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

After starting the season by winning two straight games, the Raiders have come back to earth.

Losing two straight after Sundays 30-23 loss at home against Buffalo, the Raiders have reached an early inflection point in their season.

They’ll be in for their biggest challenge now though as they go on the road to face the reining Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City is currently undefeated after winning their last game Monday night against the New England Patriots.

They look as dominant as they’ve ever been since making Patrick Mahomes their starting quarterback.

Mahomes himself hasn’t yet committed a turnover and is on pace for his highest completion percentage and quarterback rating of his career.

Of course, the excellent supporting cast remains.

Receivers Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Mercole Hardman and tight end Travis Kelce from one of, if not, the most explosive group of pass catchers in the league.

That was even before they drafted dual threat running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

He’s added back that explosive element out the backfield they had before with Kareem Hunt, averaging 114 yards from scrimmage.

Everyone what to expect from the Chiefs offense though. It’s the production form their defense that’s been a surprise to open the season.

Heading into the Patriots game, the Chiefs had the 3 ranked defense in the league.

It helps when they’ve been top five in pass defense to start this year, and with pass rushers like Chris Jones and Frank Clark it isn’t that shocking.

This may be the most complete we’ve ever seen these Chiefs now that they have a defense that can stop people.

The Raiders will need to play perfect to have a chance. Anything less, and they’ll end up like all the rest that faces Kansas City.

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday?

TV: CBS 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: (Not Yet Available)

