Raiders Opposing TEs No. 1: Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce, of the Kansas City Chiefs, could arguably be called the best of his generation, rivaled only by the Las Vegas Raiders Darren Waller.

The NFL preseason amazingly is getting closer and closer, and with that, fans of all NFL teams can start looking at the match-ups their teams will face this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception, as they will have a number of marquee games when looking at the 2021 schedule.

We now finish off the list of the best tight ends the Raiders will face this year with someone who's coming off a record-setting season: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

As with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Raiders fans need no introduction to Kelce's exploits.

Still, Kelce is coming off of one of the best seasons by a tight end in NFL history.

He broke the single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end with 1,416, to go along with 105 receptions and a career-high 11 touchdown catches.

Kelce also is the first tight end to have two 100-catch seasons, the first to record five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, and is one of only three players to have seven or more catches in 10 consecutive games.

He's been ranked by Pro Football Focus as a top-five tight end in six of the last seven seasons, including being No. 1 last season.

Kelce has been elected to six Pro Bowls and has been a First-Team All-Pro three times.

Combine that with a Super Bowl championship and Kelce already is one of the most accomplished tight ends in NFL history.

The Raiders will certainly have to find new ways to cover him this season after he totaled 16 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns in their two meetings last season.

If the Raiders defense wants to show they're going to be for real, being able to limit Kelce has to happen.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin