Week 11 Predictions: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Sports Illustrated Raider Maven writer Hikaru Kudo gives his predictions on the Week 11 matchup between the Raiders and Chiefs.

It’s the Saturday before game day so it’s time for my weekly predictions!

I believe the Raiders will beat the Chiefs again, this time on home territory.

Here’s Why:

The Raiders Are the Only Team to Beat the Chiefs

If it’s going to be anyone who beats the Chiefs, it’s the Raiders.

Coming into Week 11, the only team to beat Kansas City so far this year is the Silver and Black.

In the first rodeo, the Raiders defeated the Chiefs 40-32.

The last time Las Vegas defeated Kansas City prior to this year was eight years ago in 2012.

Both quarterbacks threw an interception in Kansas City.

A back and forth offensive affair, expect the same this Sunday for the second time up.

The pressure is on for the Chiefs as they look to avenge their loss in what is their only loss this season.

If it’s going to be anyone who beats the Chiefs, it’ll be the Raiders (again).

Derek Carr and His Running Abilities

Don’t get me wrong, if a comparison between Derek Carr and Patrick Mahomes happens, Mahomes is the better all-around quarterback hands down.

However, Carr has started to show skills that Mahomes also has: escaping the pocket.

More importantly, Carr is confident, at times, to scramble the football for a few extra yards. Any quarterback that can make a no-gain play into any yards gained is advantageous.

Running, Running, Running

The first time around, a key difference between these two teams was they’re running production on the field.

The Raiders rushed for 144 yards as a team while the Chiefs rushed for a mere 80 yards.

Running back Josh Jacobs and Devontae Booker split responsibilities for Las Vegas while running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Mahomes shared rushing duties for Kansas City.

If anything, the Raiders have the advantage on the ground game. As Las Vegas has shown this season, utilize and exploiting the ground game will be a major factor in whether the Raiders manage to defeat the Chiefs the second time around.

Prediction: Raiders win 38-30

I honestly believe this Raiders team has the skill set necessary to defeat the Chiefs. To me, the question comes down to whether Las Vegas can execute on the field.

If the Silver and Black can execute, they win the ball game. If the Raiders struggle to execute, the Chiefs win the ball game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1