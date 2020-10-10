Week 5: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs Predictions

It’s the Saturday before the game day which means it’s time for my weekly predictions.

As I said prior to the beginning of the season, this week will be a loss for the Silver and Black.

Here’s why:

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Let’s get the obvious out of the way.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is still playing at the top-notch level that helped him secure the Super Bowl last season.

He’s averaging 283.5 yards per game thrown. He’s thrown 11 touchdowns so far this season, good for fifth in the league. Mahomes is just behind Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Mahomes has been freely able to leave his pocket as well, rushing for at least 26 yards in all games except for Week 1.

Especially with how the Raiders defense has been struggling to apply the pass rush, collapse the pocket, let alone get a hit or two on the quarterback, Mahomes will be comfortable playing behind center as well as slipping out of the pocket when he needs to.

Chiefs Passing Defense

While the Chiefs have allowed the fifth-most rushing yards per game this season with 161 yards, it’s the exact opposite when it comes to passing.

In fact, Kansas City has limited their opponent’s passing game to 195 yards per game, good for third in the NFL.

Part of that has to do with their monster of a defensive line with defensive tackle Chris Jones alongside defensive ends Frank Clark and Taco Charlton.

While in the secondary, safety L’Jarius Sneed picked up two interceptions so far this season while Tyrann Mathieu, Juan Thornhill and Rashad Fenton each have picked up one respectively.

The Chiefs passing defense is stacked.

Prediction: Raiders Lose 30-20

With another 10-point defense in the final score, the Silver and Black will struggle against the Chiefs. Keep in mind that in addition to what I mentioned above, the Raiders will be playing in front of fans for the first time this season at Arrowhead Stadium.

While Las Vegas will fight their way for a pair of touchdowns and a couple of field goals, as I predicted in my pre-season prediction, Kansas City is still playing at their prime. The Raiders are still trying to figure it out.

While it won’t be a blowout, the Chiefs will earn the win against the Raiders.

