Raiders Opposing WR's No. 2: Keenan Allen

Los Angeles Chargers Keenan Allen likely will serve as the top target for quarterback Justin Herbert, attacking the Las Vegas Raiders.

The NFL preseason amazingly is getting closer and closer, and with that, fans of all NFL teams can start looking at the match-ups their teams will face this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception, as they'll have a number of marquee games when looking at their 2021 schedule.

We just got finished looking at the three best running backs the Raiders will see in 2021, and now it's time to rank the wide receivers.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen is someone that Raiders fans have become very accustomed to seeing over the last eight seasons.

A third-round pick of the then-San Diego Chargers in 2013, Allen didn't take long to ascend to top receiver status.

He had 71 receptions for 1,046 yards and eight touchdowns for the Chargers playoff team as a rookie and was ranked as the seventh-best receiver in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

Allen would run into injury troubles soon after, though, only playing in nine combined games between the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

He would return with a vengeance in 2017, having arguably his best season with 102 catches for 1,393 yards and six touchdowns.

It was the start of what is now four consecutive Pro Bowl berths for Allen. He also was the Associated Press comeback player of the year and had his highest PFF ranking as the fifth-best receiver in the league.

Allen has enjoyed consistent health and production since all the while being a thorn in the side of Raiders defensive game plans.

He showed that last season when he had nine catches for 103 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Allen might not be the most explosive wideout, but he will tear you apart in the intermediate areas of the field.

Considering they'll see him twice, the Raiders can't afford to get stale in the coverages they use against Allen.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin