Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Kellen Diesch, Arizona State

Arizona State tackle Kellen Diesch has strong fundamentals and could be a fit in the NFL Draft for the Las Vegas Raiders.

After a highly productive start to the offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders still have needs to fill.

The Raiders' offensive line is arguably at the top of that list, with multiple spots open for new additions to step in.

One of those could be at right tackle, and Arizona State's Kellen Diesch would present a different look on that side of the line.

A career-left tackle for the Sun Devils, Diesch isn't as imposing at a lighter 300 pounds but wins with plus athleticism and technique.

He has nimble feet that can allow him to get the first step on defenders coming off the ball and is fluid in space, which makes him comfortable leading on screenplays.

Diesch has the quick and accurate hand placement needed to stay attached to heavier defenders.

He combines that with a strong base and contact balance to be effective as a run blocker.

After several years in college, teams will be concerned how slim of a frame he still has. Diesch will need to focus on adding as much weight as possible.

It would help the lack of power that he has at the point of attack, although a lack of length could also present its own set of problems.

Diesch will likely never be a tackle who wins on strength alone, but he's learned how to adapt by winning with leverage and consistent fundamentals.

If he's able to add whatever strength is necessary to hold up against NFL caliber edge rushers, he could be a useful starter.

