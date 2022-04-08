Raiders Third-Round Possibilities, Part Eight

The Las Vegas Raiders should still have a number of difference makers to choose from in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Arizona State's Kellen Diesch.

If you only judge what the Las Vegas Raiders have done this far in the offseason, you would presume they are comfortable rolling with the same offensive line the team had last season.

Considering the O-line's previous performance, fans would likely be less than thrilled if the Silver and Black made no other additions before the start of the season. That is why looks are deceiving.

The 2022 NFL Draft does present options, though, and one of them could be Arizona State offensive tackle Kellen Diesch.

A career-left tackle for the Sun Devils, Diesch isn't as imposing at a lighter 300 pounds but wins with plus athleticism and technique.

He has nimble feet that allow him to get the first step on defenders coming off the ball and is fluid in space, which makes him comfortable leading on screenplays.

Diesch has the quick and accurate hand placement needed to stay attached to heavier defenders.

He combines that with a strong base and contact balance to be effective as a run blocker.

After his years in college, teams will be concerned about how slim of a frame he still has, so Diesch will need to focus on adding as much weight as possible.

It would help the lack of power that he has at the point of attack, although a lack of length could also present its own set of problems.

Diesch probably will never be a tackle who wins on strength alone, but he's learned how to adapt by winning with leverage and consistent fundamentals.

If he's able to add whatever strength is necessary to hold up against NFL caliber edge rushers, he could be a useful starter.

