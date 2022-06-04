Free Agent CB Picked Possible Fit for Raiders

Free-agent cornerback Kevin King could provide more starting experience for the Las Vegas Raiders secondary.

The Las Vegas Raiders have done extensive work this off-season to improve on the depth in their secondary after the unit was heavily impacted by injuries in 2021.

Newcomers such as cornerbacks Anthony Averett and Rock Ya-Sin bring valuable starting experience to what's still a young defensive backfield.

There's still time for the Raiders to add more if they choose, and one potential option still out there for their secondary is cornerback Kevin King.

A former second-round pick of the Green Bay Packers, King has had his ups and downs in his so far five-year career.

ESPN writer Matt Bowen, believes, though, that King has qualities that would fit what the Raiders plan to do on defense.

"The Raiders will be much more multiple from a coverage perspective this year under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham," Bowen said.

"A mix of single-high and spilt-safety shells would allow King to pedal and play off the ball -- or roll up and challenge from press."

King has shown the ability to be a play-maker in coverage, having recorded seven interceptions in his career.

That includes a career-high five in 2019, his best season that saw him break up 15 other passes.

Coincidentally, that was also the closest King got to playing a full season when he was active for 15 games.

Injuries and inconsistency have limited him in every other season of his career, and King played only 10 games last season.

Last year also saw King give up career-highs in completion percentage and quarterback rating against him, with 71.4 percent and 108.9, respectively.

There is the chance, of course, that renewed health combined with a fresh start could get King back to the ball disruptor he showed he could be a few years ago.

After all, there aren't many corners in the NFL who can tout having the size and length King has at 6-3 and 200 pounds.

King's addition would give the Raiders two large, blanket corners when you take into account Trayvon Mullen and his size at 6-2.

In the modern NFL, especially in the offensively loaded AFC West, you can never have too many guys who can cover.

