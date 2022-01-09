Raiders' Key Assets: Maxx Crosby

There's one game to go in the Las Vegas Raiders season, and it's the biggest one of all. A playoff spot is on the line, and every Raider who takes the field will have to make his presence felt in Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.

One of those pieces will have to be defensive end Maxx Crosby. Crosby has been a consistent starter for Las Vegas for two straight seasons. He was recently named to the 2021 Pro Bowl for his performance throughout this season.

The third-year Raider has had 10 more combined tackles than he did last season, but is still four sacks short of his rookie total in the 2019 season.

If there's one thing the Raiders could use above all else on defense this weekend, it's Crosby and the rest of the defensive line getting into the backfield and taking down Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Crosby has, however, defended four passes this season, which is three more than his total last season.

Despite his inconsistency in regard to sacks this season, the 24-year-old has had two games with multiple sacks. He had two in Week 1 and three in Week 6. It's safe assume that if the edge rusher can get one, he'll have a good chance of getting another.

Crosby's play will be crucial Sunday, and it will be perhaps the most important game he's had yet in his professional career. If he can show the Los Angeles offensive line his wrath and pressure Herbert at least a few times throughout the matchup, the game could very well go in Las Vegas' favor.

