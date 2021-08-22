Jalen Richard's Worth as a Kick Returner

Jalen Richard has not exactly been the go-to running back in his last five seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Making a total of only two starts in his NFL career, the University of Southern Mississippi product's rushing attempts per game have declined every season since his rookie campaign.

Richard is tasked with another very important role on the field, though, and that is as the team’s primary kickoff returner. While the position can be overlooked in the grand scheme of the game, it still holds great value and can change the momentum of a game in a matter of seconds.

Richard returned 10 kickoffs in 2020, averaging 24 yards a return and totaling 240 yards for the season. His longest return came in a win over the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers last November. He exploded for a 44-yard return to start the second half.

The current unofficial depth chart has Richard listed once again as the main kickoff returner for the 2021 season. He has shown his capability of improvement in this area, as he returned for 52 more yards in 2020 than in 2019 when he had only one less return. His average also increased by 3.1 yards per return.

Richard also has experience returning punts, having returned six in 2019, yet none last season. As of now, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow holds the No. 1 spot at punt returner on the unofficial depth chart.

Be on the lookout for Richard to continue to make big strides in the kick return department this season. His role could prove to be crucial if he is to continue his trend of improvement.

