Las Vegas Raiders Know How to Beat Cincinnati Bengals

The Raiders need to get their ground game going against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wildcard game,

It makes it easier to go against an opponent when you have played them before.

The Las Vegas Raiders have already fallen to the Cincinnati Bengals during the regular season.

The Silver and Black offense couldn’t score a touchdown until the fourth quarter.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw for 215 yards with just a 70 percent completion rate.

The Silver and Black ground game only found 72 yards.

"They're super talented, well coached," Carr said. "I felt that we didn't put our best foot forward. But at the same time, I don't want to take anything away from them because they beat us. And they did a good job of stopping us and getting the ball from us and all those things.”

This time, the Raiders need to find answers on the ground game.

Carr specifically says the Las Vegas offense needs to stay aggressive.

"So, for myself always is you want to take care of the football while still staying aggressive and all those good things,” Carr said. “They beat us last time and we know what kind of team they are because we played them and they're super good, super talented, really well coached, like I said, and it'll be exciting challenge for us."

