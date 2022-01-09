Raiders Know What is at Stake on Sunday

The Raiders organization is clearly aware of what is at stake today.

It’s a win and you make it to the playoffs.

The Silver and Black are very aware of what is at stake on Sunday and everyone is all hands on deck today.

"All I know is we're really excited about our opportunity in front of us on Sunday night, and we're going to look to put our best foot forward and look to put a product on the field that all the Raider Nation can be proud of,” Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said.

"[I]t's exciting. It's against a division team, all of those things, but nothing changes,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said.

“I always say if you've got to change something in your preparation, I don't think you're preparing the right way. So, I'll be excited. I know our crowd will be excited. Our team's ready to go. It'll be fun.”

"It's going to be a play at a time mentality from start to finish,” Defensive End Maxx Crosby said. “Everything matters. We've got to play clean, good football. Everyone's going to be out there. ... It's going to be so much fun.”

“We look forward to it, we don't want to overthink anything or try to be Superman out there. We just want to do our job and focus on what we've got to get done."

The Silver and Black are ready to play today.

