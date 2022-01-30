Raiders Trust Kolton Miller and Andre James

1,140 snaps. That was the total number of plays recorded by the Raiders offense this season. It was also the number of snaps Las Vegas O-line members Kolton Miller and Andre James were a part of during the year.

In a season of injuries, releases, COVID-19 cases, and more, there's much to be said about defying the odds and taking the field for every offensive down for 17 games.

Not only did Miller partake in such an impressive accomplishment, but the four-year pro has played every offensive snap for the organization for three-straight seasons.

On the other hand, James had not played a single offensive snap during the 2020 season. In fact, up until this season, the center had only made one start in his career with the Raiders.

Expect the two linemen to continue to be called upon by the Raiders going forward, as both players were signed to three-year contract extensions back in March.

Miller was recently named to the Professional Football Writers of America's 2021 All-AFC team.

