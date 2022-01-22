Raiders Season Review: Kolton Miller

The Las Vegas Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller was the lone point of optimism among a season of frustration for the Raiders' offensive line.

No matter who the Las Vegas Raiders pick as their next general manager and head coach, arguably the biggest offseason priority will be overhauling the Raiders offensive line.

After not giving up even 30 sacks in either 2019 or 2020, the Raiders surrendered 40 sacks this season.

The Raiders also finished with their lowest rushing totals in the same span, averaging fewer than four yards a carry.

One area they won't have to worry about is left tackle, where former first-round pick Kolton Miller has solidified.

Seen as being a possible overreach when the Raiders drafted him in 2018, the former UCLA Bruin has seen continuous improvement since.

Miller has gone from being one of the worst-rated offensive linemen in the NFL as a rookie to being one of the best this season.

Pro Football Focus had him ranked as their fifth-best overall tackle, the first time he was ranked in the top-10 and a huge jump from ranking 33rd last season.

Miller ranked especially well in pass protection, allowing only four sacks in all 17 games.

That led him to have the sixth-highest pass protection grade from PFF, and he also has neared elite status as a run blocker, ranking 14th by PFF.

Miller also is reliable with his fundamentals, as he was only called for five penalties all season.

Maybe most important, he doesn't get hurt, as Miller has missed only two games across his first four years in the league.

With that kind of improvement, the three-year, $54-million extension Miller signed last year already looks like it could be a steal for the Raiders with Miller achieving top-flight tackle status.

