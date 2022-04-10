Raiders Third-Round Possibilities, Part Nine

The Las Vegas Raiders should still have a number of difference makers to choose from in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Washington's Kyler Gordon

Secondary depth has been a focus for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, and we've previewed multiple cornerbacks they could take in the 2022 NFL Draft.

It's no guarantee Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon will be there by the time the Raiders pick in the third round, but if he is, it would be hard for the team to turn down the chance at drafting him.

Forming a dynamic duo in the Huskies secondary with Trent McDuffie, Gordon may not be as heralded as his teammate but still offers considerable upside.

He's coming off a senior season where he had a career-high two interceptions and seven pass breakups, allowing a lowly passer rating of 47.3.

Gordon has proven to be versatile the last two seasons, with Washington moving him around between the slot and on the outside.

Gordon is an explosive athlete, having the burst to keep up with receivers down the field and the hops to attack the catch point on a consistent basis.

With his size at 6-feet and 200 pounds, Gordon has the frame to be a bully in the slot and hold his own on the perimeter.

Gordon's discipline will need some work, as he can be prone to mistime when he plays the ball and loses receivers in zone coverage.

The tools are there, though, for Gordon to be a starter at multiple spots in any team's defensive backfield.

That kind of versatility should interest the Raiders, and prove valuable if they run into similar injury issues as they did last season with their secondary.

