Raiders Lead AFC West Following Chargers Week 8 Loss

Despite the Bye week, the Las Vegas Raiders are leading the AFC West after the Los Angeles Chargers lost in Week 8.

In a tight and close 27 to 24 final, the Chargers defense struggled against the New England Patriots, with an onside kick recovered by Patriots tight end Hunter Henry who secured the victory.

Former Raiders were active in this match-up as well.

Former Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor caught three catches for 60 yards on the day.

This game and result is a major one for the AFC West because it solidifies the one-game lead the Raiders now have over the Chargers.

If the Chargers won yesterday, they would have led the division since they own the tiebreaker against the Raiders.

However, since the Chargers lost, the Raiders now lead the AFC West.

With the Kansas City Chiefs set to finish Week 8 on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants, the best the Chiefs can do tonight is tie last in division with the Denver Broncos.

As for Las Vegas, all eyes are set for tonight to scout the Giants, as they play against them in Week 9.

