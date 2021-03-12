Will the Raiders Use the Fifth-Year Option on Kolton Miller?

The Raiders will have to decide by May 3rd if they want to exercise the fifth-year option on Kolton Miller.

While it might be too early to start thinking about the 2022 season, the Raiders will be forced to think about it prior to the beginning of the 2021 campaign.

On Wednesday, the NFL reminded teams that fifth-year options on 2018 first-round draft picks must be exercised by May 3.

Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news.

The first-round pick from the 2018 draft that effects the Raiders?

Left tackle Kolton Miller.

If the fifth-year option is used on Miller, he would be the first player the Raiders have exercised the option.

Both Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper were close on staying with the Raiders using the fifth-year option but instead were traded.

If Miller remains with the Raiders in 2022, it will cost the Raiders $10.88 million. Otherwise, Miller would be set to become a free agent at the end of the 2021 season.

Ultimately, the decision comes down to whether the Raider see value with Miller.

My thoughts?

With how Miller has been performing, I think the Raiders use the fifth-year option. If the Raiders decide to not keep Miller, there is always the option of trading Miller away just like Mack and Cooper.

But of course, the big date to keep an eye on is May 3.

That’s when Raider Nation will know for sure.

