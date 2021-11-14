Las Vegas Raiders Linebacker Denzel Perryman Fined

Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman was fined for an unnecessary roughness/use of helmet in Week 7.

The NFL has fined Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman $55,000 for unnecessary roughness/use of the helmet.

The incident happened in Week 7 against Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

At the time, the play went without a penalty.

Perryman’s fine is the largest fine for an individual on-field play since 2019.

The NFL football operations site cites that use-of-helmet fines are $20,600 for a first offense and bumps up to $41,200 for a second offense.

Perryman has played rather a clean game this season, with the only other unnecessary roughness penalty coming in Week 3.

Perryman’s agent Ron Butler is appealing the fine.

