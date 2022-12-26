Raiders need to Resign LB Denzel Perryman Before Free Agency

The Las Vegas Raiders need to resign linebacker Denzel Perryman and add depth this offseason.

The Las Vegas Raiders defense couldn’t catch a break on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had trouble scoring the first half.

The Raiders who are now 6-9, struggled to move the ball downfield the entire second half and it exposed another crucial area the Raiders need to address this offseason.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman has become the general and leader of the Raiders defense, but once he goes down, the defense goes down with him.

It is clear that Perryman needs help and needs to get healthy.

After suffering a shoulder injury on Saturday, his defense fell apart and looked lost on the field. A series of miscommunications and mispositioning, the Raiders suffered to blow another lead.

While his injury indicates that he could miss the remainder of the season, this will allow the coaches to look deeply on the depth of the roster.

The 30-year-old linebacker is coming to the end of his two-year, $6 million contract that was signed with the Carolina Panthers, before being traded to Las Vegas.

This season, Perryman has recorded 83 tackles (54 solo), 14 tackles for loss, one sack and two interceptions.

While his numbers may have dropped from last season, he has missed three games due to injuries and concussion protocols.

Perryman has had success in Las Vegas.

In his first year with the Silver and Black, he was named a Pro Bowler for the first time in his career.

His energy and work ethic is something this defense needs for years to come, along with additional help at the linebacker position.

The Raiders' next game will be against the 49ers on Sunday Jan. 1st, New Year’s Day at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

That game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST and can be seen on FOX.

