Raiders Divine Deablo Was Originally a Safety

Prior to joining the Raiders, Divine Deablo was a long-time safety from high school all the way through college.

With the performance linebacker, Divine Deablo showed against the Washington Football Team with 11 tackles, it may have come as a surprise Deablo wasn’t originally a linebacker.

He played safety through college at Virginia Tech.

"From high school to college, I had to do the same thing. I played nothing but special teams my first year in college," Deablo said via Raiders.com

"So I knew that's probably what I had to do playing at a new position. I just want to do what's best for the team at the end of the day."

With the support of veteran linebackers, Deablo stepped up to the plate.

"I always come in with the mentality of next man up," Deablo added. "Even when I don't play, I'm OK with it.”

“As long as I come prepared, I'm satisfied. I just don't want to let my teammates down if I do go out there, because three linebackers went down this past game. They needed me so I just wanted to be there for them."

With the injuries, the Raiders have struggled with Nick Kwiatkoski on IR and Cory Littleton and Denzel Perryman’s statuses unknown, Deablo may see more time at linebacker.

‘"It's not surprising. I think that we thought that if he got an opportunity he would play pretty well," Bradley said. "It was the poise, I think, is what we recognized with Deablo. That he got out there, wasn't too big for him.”

“We really like his speed. That's kind of what you're hoping for at that WILL linebacker spot. Kind of that converted safety, he's putting on some weight, he's playing more physical."

We’ll see if Deablo gets more time at the linebacker position in the near future.

