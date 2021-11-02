Raiders Activate Linebacker Javin White from IR

Linebacker Javin White has been activated off the Raiders Injured Reserve.

Las Vegas Raiders have activated linebacker Javin White from the injured reserve.

White was signed as an undrafted free agent from UNLV after the 2020 NFL Draft. White appeared in four snaps with playing time mostly on special teams.

White will be eligible to play for the first time since the preseason game on August 14 against the Seattle Seahawks.

White suffered a knee injury during that game.

However, linebacker Nicholas Morrow remains on the injured reserve at the time. Morrow has been on the injured reserve since the scrimmage practices with the Los Angeles Rams.

At the current moment, six linebackers are on the active roster.

According to Aaron Wilson, the intention is to cut White from the team. Assuming he clears waivers, the Raiders are allegedly planning to sign him to the practice squad.

Raider Nation will see what happens in the coming days.

