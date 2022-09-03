Skip to main content
LB Reggie Ragland Visits Raiders

LB Reggie Ragland Visits Raiders

The Raiders hosted veteran linebacker Reggie Ragland on Friday.

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted a new visitor on Friday.

According to reports, veteran linebacker Reggie Ragland visited the Silver and Black on Friday.

Last season, Ragland spent time with the New York Giants under current Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Ragland appeared in all 17 games last season, starting nine times. He made 67 total tackles including one fumble recovery.

Currently, the list of Denzel Perryman, Divine Deablo, Jayne Brown, Darien Butler and Luke Masterson fill out the linebacker room.

That doesn't mean the room can't change with new additions.

The visit does look like it's something the Silver and Black could be seriously thinking about as the initial 53-man roster was released on Tuesday.

Ragland could be a major addition to the linebacker room for the Raiders.

Time will tell if Ragland lands a spot on the Raiders roster.

