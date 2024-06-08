Las Vegas Raiders Linebackers are a Must See at Mandatory Minicamp Next Week
As the NFL off season rolls on the next thing is on deck for the Las Vegas Raiders is mandatory minicamp. The Las Vegas Raiders will hold mandatory minicamp at their Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nevada.
This is key part to the NFL off season because this is were the whole team should be together. Players will miss this for their respect teams because mostly of contracts negotiations. Players that are seeking new contracts sometimes miss mandatory because they have not gotten a new deal that they think they earned. The Raiders are no expected to have any players out of mandatory minicamp due to contract negotiations.
In a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast" our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Michael France talked about mandatory minicamp next week.
"Linebackers, you know the defensive line is something that we here on this podcast have discussed as arguably the best position group for the Raiders. I want to look at the time timetable for how good this Raiders front seven can be, especially with Tommy freaking Eichenberg in the mix, and obviously Divine Deablo and Robert Spillane heading things off," said France.
"it is going to be interesting watching those linebackers. I want to see how an Amari Burney does as he comes into year two. What is his emergence. I am also going to be very interesting and watching, I am going to watch closely the defensive backs. I want to see Jakorian Bennett. I mean I am hearing a lot of good stuff, but I want to watch him to continue in his maturation. Also, I am looking forward to, it is going to be hot and the next time we gather is going to be in the cool breezes of Costa Mesa and not the hot desert of Las Vegas," said Carpenter Sr.
After the Las Vegas Raiders end mandatory minicamp, the next thing the team will get into to prepare for the upcoming season will be training camp. This year will be the first time the team will not hold training camp in the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center since moving to Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Raiders will hold training camp in southern California in Costa Mesa.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.