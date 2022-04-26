Raiders Third-Round Possibilities, Part 18

The Las Vegas Raiders should still have a number of difference makers to choose from in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Houston's Logan Hall.

It's now only four days until the Las Vegas Raiders will be on the clock starting in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

There remain many directions the team could go, whether for need or the best player available.

Houston defensive tackle Logan Hall is a player who could fit both of those descriptions if he's there for the taking.

Finally breaking out in his senior season, Hall was a standout for a Houston defensive line that averaged four sacks per game last season.

Hall played a full season for the first time in his career, totaling 47 total tackles, 13 for losses, and six sacks.

Listed at 6-6 and 260 pounds, Hall has a unique body type for a player who spent most of his career on the defensive interior.

He does have experience playing on the outside, making Hall very attractive as a versatile chess piece for defensive coordinators to use to exploit favorable match-ups.

Hall's length and explosiveness make him a very difficult match-up for guards to deal with, being able to get into their pads easily and with the strength to push them back into the pocket.

One might assume his lesser weight would make Hall more of a liability in defending the run, but he held up well last season, finishing with a run defensive grade of 78 from Pro Football Focus.

What Hall will need to work on once he enters the NFL is keeping his hands active while rushing the passer and adding to his pass rush arsenal.

Hall is adept at using a bull rush but not much else and will need to find ways to beat his man when that doesn't work.

If he can, it will only make him more of a match-up nightmare who can make an impact from any spot on the defensive line.

The Raiders could certainly use that kind of player to complement Pro Bowlers Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

If anything, Hall would be able to see even better match-ups right from the start with how much attention will be drawn to the Raiders' top edge rushers.

