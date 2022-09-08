Chargers Cornerback J.C. Jackson Not Expected to Play Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers are down a man coming into Week 1.

Following ankle surgery a couple of weeks ago, Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson is not expected to play against the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday.

Per the team’s official injury report, Jackson did not participate in practice.

The surgery itself was announced on Aug. 23 by the team. Chargers head coach Bradon Staley noted the surgery wasn’t to address any specific injury but rather some discomfort.

At the time, Staley was optimistic, expecting a return time of two to four weeks and for Jackson to potentially ready to gear up in Week 1.

That is no longer the case as Jackson has not participated in practice.

Jackson himself came to the Chargers this off-season after signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract which saw him move from the New England Patriots.

Over the first four years of his career with the Patriots, Jackson hauled in 25 interceptions, an NFL record.

Perhaps the Silver and Black get a major break by not having to play against Jackson in Week 1.

