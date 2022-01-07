X-Factors for Chargers and Raiders

These will be the players who could flip the game for the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday

The stakes don't get any higher than they will be on Sunday when the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers face off with a playoff spot on the line in prime time.

Each team will need all hands on deck, and these are the players that could swing the game for the Chargers and the Raiders on Sunday.

Rashawn Slater

The Chargers' rookie offensive tackle has been everything they could have hoped for and then some.

Slater already performed like one of the best-left tackles in the NFL, ranking seventh at the position by Pro Football Focus.

For Raiders, defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue, they can't afford for Slater to shut them down.

Darren Waller

Under normal circumstances, there wouldn't be any question about the impact that the Raiders Pro Bowl tight end would bring.

Having not played for the last six games, though, it can't be looked at as a certainty that Waller will be able to look exactly the same if he takes the field this week.

If Waller can come back and play close to his normal form, the Raiders would then have the luxury of getting back arguably their best offensive player for the biggest game of the season.

The Raiders offensive line

We already looked at Los Angeles' most important piece on their offensive line, so it's only fitting that we come back around to the Raiders often maligned unit.

They allowed four sacks and several more hits on quarterback Derek Carr in the first game between the two teams.

They can't let that happen again, and if there was ever a time for a season-best performance, it's now.

