Previewing the Los Angeles Chargers Defense

Darin Alexander Baydoun

The Las Vegas Raiders will be going back on the road for the second straight week to take on a divisional opponent in the Los Angeles Chargers.

After going over the Justin Herbert led offense, now is the time to focus on the defense coordinated by coach Gus Bradley.

Bradley got off to a good start in turning the Chargers defense around when he was hired in 2017. 

Ranking third in the league that year and eighth in 2018, it probably isn’t a coincidence that the team’s record those two years was a combined 21-11 with that kind of performance.

Ever since though, there’s been a falloff. Ranking 14th in points against last year and 19th so far this year, the Chargers in those years have a record of 7-16 and counting.

Injuries have played a part in that, most notably when it comes to the Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James.

After making an instant impact as a rookie in 2018, James only played five games last season and will miss this entire season due to injury.

The absence of a player of James’s caliber can certainly have that impact. 

That they’ve also dealt with other injuries in their secondary and have missed time from pass rushers like Melvin Ingram III  hasn’t helped.

They also just traded versatile defensive back and All-Pro corner Desmond King II.

Even with all those struggles, the Raiders shouldn’t just expect to put up an easy 30 burger. 

They were able to hold the Chiefs to 23 points, and as long Joey Bosa plays there’s potential for havoc to be brought on the Raiders offense. 

