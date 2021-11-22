AFC West Week 12 Preview

Kansas City still holds the top spot, while Los Angeles continues to stay in the hunt.

The AFC West has endured a wild change of events throughout these past few weeks. The Kansas City Chiefs won once again on Sunday, expanding their division-best record to 7-4. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders attained their third loss in a row, while the Los Angeles Chargers bounced back and won their Week 11 matchup.

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

The Chargers were able to survive a determined Pittsburgh Steelers team on Sunday night, ultimately winning 41-37. Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert was yet again at the top of his game, throwing for 382 yards and three touchdowns while also leading the game in rushing with 90 yards.

The Chargers’ defense held Pittsburgh to just 55 rushing yards.

The Broncos come off a 30-13 loss at home to the Philadelphia Eagles back on Nov. 14. The Eagles limited Denver to just one third-down conversion on 11 attempts.

A big second-quarter offensive burst brought the Broncos back into the contest going into the second half, but Philadelphia’s defense would prove to be just too much for Denver the rest of the way, holding the offense to just three points in the second half.

Los Angeles has had a fair season and has been in contention for the top division spot for the majority of it. A road win over the division-rival Broncos would be huge for the Chargers’ quest for the AFC West title.

The Chargers’ offense has been on a tear, but their defense still lacks in execution, as it ranks 17th in the NFL in offensive yards allowed per game with 355. Denver’s defense, on the other hand, is eighth in the category, which could spell trouble for Herbert and the rest of the Los Angeles offense.

