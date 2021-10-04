Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Chargers

We have the keys to the game and final predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders clash against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The time has come for the Las Vegas Raiders to make their return to prime-time on Monday Night Football, now going up against the Los Angeles Chargers.

For a divisional match-up like this, there are, of course, multiple big keys to the game the Raiders must have in order to win, and we'll get into those, along with our final game predictions.

Run the ball with authority

We've already gone over multiple times in the last week how porous the Chargers' run defense has been this season.

Whether running back Josh Jacobs ends up playing or not, the Raiders have to at least try to keep the balance they had in the second half of their win over the Miami Dolphins last week.

That's especially true if the Chargers starting middle linebacker Kenneth Murray doesn't end up playing after sustaining an ankle injury on Friday.

Quarterback Derek Carr should still likely be the offensive orchestrator he's been the first three games, but taking advantage of a clear weakness can only help the Raiders keep control on the road.

Don't settle

On the road against a divisional opponent, the Raiders can't afford to play it safe when they have chances for knockout blows.

If the Raiders are able to have the advantage in this game, on both offense and defense, they can't let up with the heat.

It nearly cost them last week against Miami, and having to overcome that against a much better team will only be more difficult.

They were able to come back against the Baltimore Ravens, but this is an opportunity for the Raiders to prove that they can be a legitimate challenger in their division.

They'll show just that if they put the clamps on the Chargers for good.

Final predictions

Both of the games these teams played against each other last season were one-score affairs, and it's likely to be that way again.

The Raiders should have what it takes to win, but being on the road could give the Chargers the slight edge they need.

The Chargers take it in a close one, 30-27.

