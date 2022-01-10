Recap From Raiders 35-32 Win

We have the full recap from the Las Vegas Raiders playoff-clinching 35-32 win against the Los Angeles Chargers

Considering the roller coaster of a season the Las Vegas Raiders have been on, it must have been fate that their playoff fate came down to the last possession of the regular season.

Kicker Daniel Carlson ended up making it a formality with a game-winning 47-yard field goal, coming up clutch as he usually does.

Many Raiders fans likely didn't think it would end up coming to that when the Raiders built a 29-14 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

The Raiders were able to capitalize on a number of Chargers' mistakes throughout the game, as the Bolts turned it over twice and committed 10 penalties for 108 yards.

Quarterback Derek Carr didn't have his most efficient day but came through when it mattered, throwing two touchdowns and having no turnovers.

Each of those touchdowns went to wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who became the third Raider to cross the 100-catch threshold in a single season.

Running back Josh Jacobs ended up having a season-high in rushing yards with 132 yards, fueled by several big runs in overtime.

What quarterback Justin Herbert was able to do in bringing the Chargers back certainly can't be ignored.

The second-year signal-caller would end up throwing for 383 yards and three touchdowns despite facing pressure for much of the night from the likes of defensive lineman Maxx Crosby and Darius Philon.

It all mixed together to become arguably the game of the year in the NFL, and a night of celebration for Raiders fans everywhere.

Through everything they've had to overcome this season, the Raiders earned a playoff berth and will have a chance to make this season something truly special.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin