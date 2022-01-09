Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Chargers

The end of the NFL's regular season is here, and it's time for the final meeting between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Only one team can move on (unless they tie, but, I mean, come on), and we'll have the keys and final predictions for who that team will be.

Win on third down

The Chargers own the third-best conversion rate on third down in the NFL this season, a big reason why they have the league's sixth-best scoring offense.

The Raiders on the season only have the 21st ranked defense on third down, but they've shown much better the last two weeks.

They've held their last two opponents to 4/21 on third downs, and if they're going to have any chance against the Chargers' offense, they need to repeat those performances.

Can the Raiders win at the line of scrimmage?

One thing that was apparent in the first game between these two teams was just how much Los Angeles was able to dominate in the trenches.

They collected four sacks against the Raiders and held them to only 48 rushing yards, forcing them to play a predictable game.

Whether it's through keeping a clean pocket for quarterback Derek Carr or creating open rushing lanes, the Raiders offensive line has to hold its ground.

Final predictions

It doesn't get much more motivating than having the chance to get in the playoffs at the expense of your rival, and that'll apply to both teams.

After everything they've had to go through this season, though, the Raiders haven't come this far just to be turned away at the end.

Final score: Raiders 31, Chargers 28

