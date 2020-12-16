Impact Charger Players for Raiders to Account for

WE take a look at the players the Las Vegas Raiders need to gameplay the most for on Thursday, when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to take advantage of the Los Angeles Chargers for a second time this season Thursday night.

The Chargers currently occupy the basement in the AFC West, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be players that the Raiders need to make sure to account for.

Austin Ekeler

The Chargers all-purpose back made his return three weeks ago after being on IR for a little over two months while dealing with a hamstring injury.

Who knows how better the Chargers would have been if they had healthy for that amount of time. Even with their current record though, he’s doing his best to make up for lost time.

In the three games since he’s returned, Ekeler has averaged over 113 scrimmage yards per game. He’s also in that time recorded the most catches on the Chargers offense with 24.

Coming off of the Raiders defense allowing Johnathan Taylor to have a career day last week, the thought of the potential damage Ekeler could do both on the ground and in the air should keep new defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli busy until Thursday.

Keenan Allen

It may seem like an obvious one, but with both Damon Arnette and Johnathan Abram yet to practice this week, the Raiders secondary will once again be susceptible to the Chargers Pro Bowl wide receiver.

He was featured heavily in the teams’ first matchup, catching nine balls for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Considering the success veteran receivers like Jamison Crowder and T.Y. Hilton have had against the Raiders secondary the last two weeks, the Chargers will likely make it a point to get Allen going and record his first 100-yard game in the last three weeks.

