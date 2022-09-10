At the start of every season, the one hope that every fan base can have is that their team can start off healthy and at full strength.

For the Las Vegas Raiders and their fans, they'll be able to enter their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday knowing they'll have all hands on deck.

That was confirmed when both teams final injury reports for the week were released on Friday.

The biggest potential concern for the Raiders was the status of tight end Darren Waller after not practicing for most of training camp with a hamstring injury.

He made his return to practice last week, and was confident he would be ready to suit up against the Chargers, which was confirmed when he wasn't listed on the teams injury report.

The only Raider player that was listed was linebacker Divine Deablo with a wrist injury, but he was able to fully practice on Friday and looks like a lock to play.

The same cannot be said for the Chargers, who could be without one of their biggest additions from this past offseason.

That would be cornerback J.C. Jackson, who is listed as doubtful for Sunday with an ankle injury.

That comes after Jackson underwent minor ankle surgery on August 23rd, with the time frame for his return being set at two to four weeks.

This past Tuesday marked two weeks since the surgery, but Jackson hasn't participated in practice at all leading up to Sunday.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley did say they're going to ramp up Jackson's individual work leading up to the game, but being listed as doubtful doesn't inspire much confidence he's going to play.

In the event he doesn't, the Chargers won't have their leading cornerback to rely on against the Raiders high-powered receiving corps.

As for the rest of the Chargers injury report, they have a couple other players that are in danger of not being ready to play against the Raiders.

Tight end Donald Parham Jr. is listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury after not practicing all week.

Linebacker Drue Tranquill is the last player with an injury designation, being listed as questionable with a back injury.

