J.C. Jackson Welcomes Challenge Against Davante Adams

Fuel was added to the fire that is the long-standing rivalry between the Raiders and Chargers when Las Vegas defeated its fellow AFC opponent to snag the final playoff spot in the conference.

Since then, the teams have been joined at the hip in an arms race this offseason. When Los Angeles acquired former New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson earlier this month, it seemed the franchise had jumped ahead of Las Vegas in the battle, especially after adding former Raider edge rusher Khalil Mack in a trade with the Chicago Bears.

It took a slight hit to the Raiders front office, as they had also been in the running for the free-agent Pro Bowl corner.

New Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler would one-up the division rival, though, when he signed five-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams.

That noise didn't seem to matter for Jackson when he spoke at his first media availability with the Chargers on Tuesday.

"They better be ready for us," Jackson said, via NFL.com. "I don't want to talk about him [Adams]. They better be ready for us."

Jackson was selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl after starting every regular-season game for the first time in his professional career. He had 58 combined tackles and eight interceptions during the 2021 season. He also led the league in passes defended with 23.

In a division that has made perhaps the most monumental moves of any other this offseason, Jackson and Adams, two of the best at their respective positions, can be expected to match up with one another plenty of times next season.

NFL fans, sit back and enjoy the show.

