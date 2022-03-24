Skip to main content

J.C. Jackson Welcomes Challenge Against Davante Adams

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson showed no concern regarding Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

Fuel was added to the fire that is the long-standing rivalry between the Raiders and Chargers when Las Vegas defeated its fellow AFC opponent to snag the final playoff spot in the conference.

Since then, the teams have been joined at the hip in an arms race this offseason. When Los Angeles acquired former New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson earlier this month, it seemed the franchise had jumped ahead of Las Vegas in the battle, especially after adding former Raider edge rusher Khalil Mack in a trade with the Chicago Bears.

It took a slight hit to the Raiders front office, as they had also been in the running for the free-agent Pro Bowl corner.

New Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler would one-up the division rival, though, when he signed five-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams.

That noise didn't seem to matter for Jackson when he spoke at his first media availability with the Chargers on Tuesday.

"They better be ready for us," Jackson said, via NFL.com. "I don't want to talk about him [Adams]. They better be ready for us."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jackson was selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl after starting every regular-season game for the first time in his professional career. He had 58 combined tackles and eight interceptions during the 2021 season. He also led the league in passes defended with 23. 

In a division that has made perhaps the most monumental moves of any other this offseason, Jackson and Adams, two of the best at their respective positions, can be expected to match up with one another plenty of times next season.

NFL fans, sit back and enjoy the show.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

In This Article (2)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

USATSI_16884609_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Season Review: DT Bilal Nichols

By Darin Alexander Baydoun15 hours ago
USATSI_16767041_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Sign Defensive Tackle Vernon Butler

By Jairo Alvarado17 hours ago
USATSI_17523496_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Sign Tight End Jacob Hollister

By Hikaru Kudo18 hours ago
USATSI_17942234_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Season Review: WR Davante Adams

By Darin Alexander BaydounMar 23, 2022
USATSI_17442882_168390101_lowres
News

Demarcus Robinson Agrees to Terms With Raiders

By Aidan ChampionMar 23, 2022
Las Vegas Raiders GM Dave Ziegler
News

Dave Ziegler: A Mix of New and Old Staff is Healthy

By Hikaru KudoMar 23, 2022
54add325f0dc49a0907db62ddc961c64
GM Report

Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: LB Channing Tindall, Georgia

By Jairo AlvaradoMar 23, 2022
b8f1dbdfe9ef4435ba1d1817f9803256(1)
News

Derek Carr Blocks Out Negativity While Optimism Soars

By Jairo AlvaradoMar 22, 2022