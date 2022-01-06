Revisiting the Los Angeles Chargers Defense

Despite talented, individual pieces, the Los Angeles Chargers' defense will be tested Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Coming over from the Los Angeles Rams as a defensive coordinator, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley knows what good defense looks like.

The Chargers looked like they could have that after allowing only two touchdowns against the Las Vegas Raiders in their first meeting, but they've had struggles ever since.

In the 12 games since their first meeting, the Chargers have given up 27 or more points eight times, and have given up 30 or more five times.

They've been one of the worst teams against the run for a while now, ranking 27th or worse in yards against, yards per attempt, and touchdowns allowed.

They've fared better against the pass, but it hasn't been enough for the Chargers to be ranked any less than 26th in the NFL in points allowed per game.

They also rank dead last in third-down defense and are among the worst in the red zone.

This is all despite having multiple players who, when healthy, rank among the best at their positions.

Edge rusher Joey Bosa certainly still is, just having been named to his third straight Pro Bowl.

His presence could free up room for Los Angeles other pass rushers in defensive tackle Jerry Tillery and outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu.

Considering that they were able to sack Raiders quarterback Derek Carr four times in the first game, it's a matchup where the Raiders offensive line can't have the same performance.

They also can't lose track of safety Derwin James, who led the Bolts in tackles and had an interception against the Raiders in the first meeting.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin