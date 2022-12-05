McDaniels on Raiders Clicking in All Three Phases of Win Over Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders avenged their Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers when they welcomed the division foe to Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

The 27-20 victory made it three-straight wins for the Silver and Black, but of their five wins so far this season, this one felt different.

For what was perhaps the first time all season, this club looked like the team many had envisioned seeing over the course of its off-season upgrade.

"I think every week's its own week, and this one's obviously going to be a very unique one for us, but I think when you start out, you have to have an idea of what you want it to be like and what you want it to look like when you're doing it right," Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels said in his postgame press conference. "And you never play a perfect game in football; it's an imperfect game.

"But I think that the way we compete, how tough and physical we're attempting to play in all three phases -- I think we ran the ball well, I thought we stopped the run decent today and then, I thought we covered kicks -- all three of those things are what we point to when we talk about toughness. And so I think our team has really bought in and believed in the way to try to win that way, and I think you start to see the fruit of their labor here as we're moving through the season."

The Raiders will next head to SoFi Stadium for a Thursday Night Football showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.

