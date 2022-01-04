Revisiting the Los Angeles Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers will be on Sunday Night Football to decide who will be guaranteed a playoff spot.

The Las Vegas Raiders saw their playoff chances take a huge boost in upsetting the Indianapolis Colts on the road Sunday.

They now have a chance to guarantee themselves a playoff berth if they're able to win the last game of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Raiders will at least have the advantage of being at home, as opposed to their first meeting Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., where the Chargers won, 28-14.

Ever since that game, the Chargers have run very hot and cold, never being able to win more than two games in a row.

One thing that has been fairly consistent, especially in recent weeks, has been their offense, top-six in both points and total yards.

Quarterback Justin Herbert was just elected to the first Pro Bowl of his career, as he's on pace to finish in the top-five in the NFL for passing yards, touchdowns and QBR.

Herbert should have his full complement of weapons available, including running back Austin Ekeler, who scored two touchdowns against the Raiders in their first meeting.

One area that has gone down for the Chargers as the season has gone on is their defense, now ranked a lowly 26th in points allowed.

They've given up 27 or more points in eight of their last 12 games, and are among the worst in the NFL against the run and dead last in stopping third-down conversions.

They still have talented, individual players like defensive end Joey Bosa and safety Derwin James, but it's a unit that collectively can be taken advantage of.

