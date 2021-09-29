Previewing The Los Angeles Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders will play their first division game when they travel to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

For the first time since they went to the Super Bowl in 2002, the Las Vegas Raiders can say they're 3-0.

It's also the first time that a team started 3-0 and every team they beat had 10 or more wins the season before.

They now face possibly the toughest team they've seen yet in the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Raiders' divisional rivals were looked at as being potential contenders entering this season.

The Chargers have played like it so far, at 2-1 coming off beating the Kansas City Chiefs on the road.

It's been a strong start for rookie head coach Brandon Staley, and quarterback Justin Herbert has a lot to do with it.

Coming off being the Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, Herbert is completing nearly 70 percent of his passes for 956 yards and six touchdowns.

Herbert has one of the NFL's best-supporting casts, with running back Austin Ekeler, wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, and former Raiders tight end Jared Cook.

The Chargers also have upgraded their offensive line, signing center Corey Linsley and selecting left tackle Rashawn Slater in the first round of this year's draft.

Defensively, they've been able to make plays, holding the Dallas Cowboys' loaded offense to 20 points and collecting four turnovers against the Chiefs.

With All-Pro level talents like pass rusher Joey Bosa and safety Derwin James on defense, the foundation is there for strong play.

It's a game that could end up having major playoff implications down the road, fitting stakes for two teams that have one combined loss in the first three weeks.

