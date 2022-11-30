Skip to main content

Revisiting the Los Angeles Chargers Offense

Injures have continued to keep the Los Angeles Chargers offense from the ceiling that so many NFL observers think they can reach

Ever since Justin Herbert became the Los Angeles Chargers starting quarterback, it seems the NFL world at large has been anticipating the Chargers offense to go to the moon. 

It looked like it was starting to happen last year when the Chargers finished top-five in the league in both points and total yards per game. 

This season, they've seen mostly regression, ranking a more middling 13th in scoring. 

The biggest reason for that, as it seemingly always is for the Chargers, is injures, including to their top two wide receivers. 

They would be veterans Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, who just shared the field for the first time together since Week 1 in the Bolts Week 11 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Backup receivers DeAndre Carter and Joshua Palmer both have proven to be capable of picking up some slack, but this is also an offense that has struggled having balance. 

Dual-threat running back Austin Ekeler hasn't missed a game this year, but the Chargers run game is 28th in the NFL in yards and dead last in yards per carry. 

Losing left tackle Rashawn Slater back in Week 3 certainly hasn't helped, and the Las Vegas Raiders run defense held Ekeler to 2.6 YPC in their Week 1 meeting. 

Granted, if both Allen and Williams are able to play Sunday, it may not matter how much they can run if the Raiders secondary can't make plays. 

