X-Factors for Raiders vs. Chargers

These are the matchups that both the Las Vegas Raiders Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers will be looking to gain an edge in on Monday.

A game between division rivals can bring a lot more tension because of how well those teams tend to know each other.

There should be plenty of this week between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers as they get ready to square off on Monday Night Football.

It's a game where X-factors could play a huge role, and that's what we'll be looking at in the buildup to the prime-time match-up.

1. The Raiders run game against the Chargers defense.

The Chargers defense isn't lacking for talent, as we've previewed already, but one area they are deficient in so far is stopping the run.

They rank dead last in the league in both rushing yards allowed and yards per attempt, as they've allowed at least 120 yards rushing in all three games they've played so far.

The Raiders, of course, hadn't got off to the best start running the ball, a lot of that having to do with the health of running back Josh Jacobs and an inconsistent offensive line.

They were able to finally get some traction going last week in the second half of their overtime win against the Miami Dolphins, with Peyton Barber having a career day.

If the Raiders can carry over that progress, with or without Jacobs, they'll give their defense a lot of help in controlling the game and keeping the ball out of quarterback Justin Herbert's hands.

Speaking of...

2. The Raiders defense showing it can close

While the Raiders defense has shown improvement this season, notably in its pass rush, improvements can still be made.

That showed last week when the Miami Dolphins were able to score 11 points in the fourth quarter to tie the game and send it into overtime.

It was a situation that, with the lead, good defenses are supposed to slam the door shut on a comeback, and the Raiders defense was not able to do so.

Against a far better quarterback and offense in the Chargers, they can't afford to let off the gas at any point.

If the Raiders truly want to show that they can contend this season, they're going to need to make the plays on defense to shut the Chargers.

