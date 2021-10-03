Final Injury Reports for Raiders and Chargers

The final injury reports for the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers have been released ahead of their game on Monday.

Entering Friday, it seemed that the overall health of the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers would be strong entering their game on Monday.

For the Chargers, though, they could be missing one of their key starters, linebacker Kenneth Murray.

Murray rolled his ankle during the open portion of the Chargers Friday practice, and he had to be carted off the field.

He's been officially listed as questionable for the game, as has cornerback Chris Harris Jr. because of a shoulder injury that's kept him out of two straight games.

The only other player with an injury designation for the Chargers is defensive lineman Justin Jones, who's been ruled out due to a calf injury.

For the Raiders, the one injury designation they have is the one that's been constant since Week 1, running back Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs is listed as questionable and should be a game-time decision for Monday.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden made it pretty simple as to how the Raiders will decide if he plays or not.

"We'll run him around on game day and see how he feels," Gruden said.

The Raiders have been able to largely thrive on offense so far, but against a statistically bad run defense in the Chargers, Jacobs being available could give them a big edge.

Peyton Barber did show he had what it takes to carry the load last week, but having the services of a Pro Bowl runner can only help if Jacobs is able to go.

