Keys:  Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Gameday is here for the Las Vegas Raiders as they conclude their two-game road trip in Los Angeles when they face the Chargers.

With that of course comes with the keys to a potential Raiders win and as well as my final predictions for the game.

Roll with the Punches

If there’s one thing anyone who’s watched the Chargers can attest to, it’s that for certain times during a game they can look like they’re as good as anyone in the league.

There’s a reason, though, that the Chargers are 2-5. It’s because they can never sustain their stretches of strong play.

The Raiders may run into one of those stretches in this game.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has shown he can take the top off a defense.

It’s important though for the Raiders to keep their composure. The opportunities should be there for Derek Carr and the Raiders offense to put up points.

Just be able to weather whatever storm the Chargers throw at them, and the Raiders could take advantage of the Chargers inability to finish.

Dial-Up the Deep Passing Game

As found out in yesterday’s injury report, Chargers star defensive end Joey Bosa is doubtful for the game with a concussion.

Along with the season-long injury to safety Derwin James Jr. and trading defensive back Desmond King II, the Chargers pass defense seems to be very susceptible.

Those are the kind of ingredients that could lead to a big day for Carr and company.

Now at a point where all of his weapons are healthy, it would seem like an opportunity to have another performance similar to Carr’s showing in Kansas City.

Final Prediction

On paper, this might seem like a trap game for the Raiders.

Both games between the teams was by a touchdown or less last season, and it feels like this game could also be close.

The Raiders have exhibited one difference compared to the Chargers, though, and that’s they have the ability to close out games against good teams.

Considering the Chargers continued struggles in that area, I predict the Raiders are the team that finishes and wins 30-23.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1