Raiders Playoff Outlook After Huge Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders playoff hopes are on life support after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders were a team with their backs against a wall. On a key three-game homestand, they knew they only had so much wiggle room to use if they were going to seriously try and make the playoffs.

They pretty much used all that was left of that room when they lost last week to the Indianapolis Colts. Now, they’ve been busted through that proverbial wall by losing to the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime 30-27.

Looking at the Raiders' playoff outlook now with a record of 7-7, things are about as bleak as they could be when it comes to their chances.

Yes, technically they are still alive. Looking at the teams ahead of them though, it now seems most likely they won’t get in.

Currently, in the ninth spot in the AFC, the Raiders would need to jump the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins in order to make it.

Each of those teams is favored to win this weekend, with the Ravens set to face the one-win Jacksonville Jaguars and the Dolphins taking on the New England Patriots.

The Ravens had been struggling, but two straight wins have now put them as the first team currently out of the playoff picture.

It doesn’t even get better if the Dolphins were to lose either, as the Patriots would be ahead of the Raiders since they have the tiebreaker advantage from beating the Raiders in Week 3.

That’s not to mention the Raiders now having to navigate this last stretch of the season possibly without quarterback Derek Carr after he sustained a groin injury that knocked him out of the game against the Chargers.

It all adds up to the fact that, in all honesty, the Raiders' playoff window this season appears to now be closed.

