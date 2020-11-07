Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Predictions

It's Week 9 already Raider Nation. Can you believe that?

For the first time this season, the Raiders are returning to good old California, to play the Chargers.

The Chargers are 2-5 on the season and desperate for a win.

The Raiders, they're coming off a victory in Cleveland.

I think the Raiders will beat the Chargers on Sunday.

Here’s why:

Derek Carr vs. Justin Herbert

It’s the rookie sixth overall pick of this year’s draft vs. an experienced quarterback in Derek Carr.

Like the many quarterback battles Herbert has already endured, this shall be interesting.

In six games played, Herbert is averaging over 300 yards per game via his arm and an additional 31 yards per game on the ground.

All losses while Herbert was under center have come within one-possession.

Herbert already booked his first victory a couple of weeks ago over the Jaguars.

Compared this to Derek Carr, who is averaging 262 yards per game this season. He averages just over 13 yards of rushing per game, something Carr is generally not known to do.

In other words, we’re looking at an age difference and a play-style difference.

The first meeting between the pair in the NFL, the battle between the quarterbacks shall be an important one. I ultimately think Carr will come on top, simply because of his experience in the league.

Running Back Dilemma

With the loss of Austin Ekeler for the Chargers and the questionable start of running back Josh Jacobs for the Raiders, it’s a running back dilemma for both teams.

For the Chargers, Joshua Kelley has taken over first-string running back duties but hasn’t run the ball as much or as effective as when Ekeler was in the realm.

As for the Raiders, it really comes to whether Jacobs can play tomorrow and if not, either Devontae Booker, Jalen Richard, or both must step up big time.

Both team’s playbook does depend on the running game. With each side’s running back star potentially out for tomorrow, every yard gained on the ground will be that much more important to grab a victory.

Prediction: Raiders win 24 to 17

While I think the Raiders will win, it’ll only be by one possession as we have witnessed with the Chargers all season long. Ultimately, the Silver and Black have been working with an incomplete team this year but has found success. With a more experienced quarterback and multiple running back options to go to, I think the Raiders ultimately set upfront in this one.

