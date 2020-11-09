SI.com
Recap from Raiders 31-26 Win Against the Chargers

Darin Alexander Baydoun

The Las Vegas Raiders were nearly on the other side of a back-breaking defeat on Sunday. 

Luckily for them, though, the Los Angeles Chargers inability to pull out a close win continued for another week.

That’s what happened when an initially ruled last second touchdown throw by quarterback Justin Herbert was ruled incomplete, sealing a 31-26 win for the Raiders.

It was a game that featured multiple runs by each team, with the Chargers taking advantage of a Derek Carr fumble to take a 17-14 lead at halftime.

The Raiders though rode a balanced attack throughout, with Devontae Booker and Josh Jacobs each scoring a touchdown and averaging at least 4.6 yards per carry.

Despite the earlier fumble, Carr played an otherwise good game, throwing for two touchdowns and navigating behind a patchwork Raiders offensive line.

Carr didn’t have many completions due to dealing with pressure, but did uncork multiple deep shots, including a 45-yard touchdown to Nelson Agholor.

Defensively, the Raiders got off to a good start in the first quarter by not letting Herbert get into an early rhythm.

As the game went on though, the rookie showed his skill in racking up big completions and completing just less than 66 percent of his passes for 326 yards.

Keenan Allen continued to be his favorite target, catching nine balls for 103 yards and a touchdown.

When it mattered most though, the Raiders defense was able to come up with the pivotal stop. 

It came in dramatic fashion with backup corner Isaiah Johnson breaking up two straight passes at the goal line to seal it.

Now at 5-3 and 2-0 in the AFC West, the Raiders look to be firmly in the playoff hunt, and will look at add to their run when they face Denver next week. 

