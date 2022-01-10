Through All The Drama, Raiders Prevail

The Las Vegas Raiders came out on top in a game of the ages against the Los Angeles Chargers

In a season where nothing ever came easy for the Las Vegas Raiders, it's fitting that in a game that would decide their playoff fate, that their spot would have to be truly earned.

It would have to be earned against a team that was just as determined as they were in the Los Angeles Chargers, a team that never went away even when being down 29-14.

It was a classic see-saw affair, watching the Raiders seemingly put their hold on the game only to watch the Chargers take it right back.

Even when the Raiders in the game held the Chargers to 4/18 on third downs, the Chargers were able to go 6/7 on fourth down.

Even when the Raiders were able to finally win the turnover battle, the game still comes down to the last possession of overtime.

In a season that was full of resilience, it wasn't going to take anything less.

But head coach Rich Bisaccia, quarterback Derek Carr and the team delivered, sending the Raiders to the playoffs for only the second time in nearly two decades.

It's a testament to the will of this team, one that, despite all of the hardships overcome and a midseason lull, never wavered in pursuit of its collective goal.

They can finally say that they didn't wilt in the biggest moments, that they were able to finish the job and leave no doubt as to why they were able to.

Because this team will fight in a way that personifies what it means to be part of the silver and black.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin