Raiders Rookie Safety Trevon Moehrig Has More to Do

The Las Vegas Raiders 2021 second-round draft pick is off to a good start but still has a lot more work and improvement to do.

While head coach Jon Gruden was impressed during this past week’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams, he says it’s just a start for the young Moehrig.

"He has made some plays. He has some range in the back end,” Gruden said via Raiders.com.

“He can be an eraser tackler. I think he's a guy that can make the open-field tackle against some of the great performers in football.”

“We still have a lot to prove there, but we like the progress he's made. We're young back there. Obviously [Nate Hobbs] and Moehrig, they're going to get a lot of playing time early in this league.”

“Thank God we have Ron Milus, one of the best secondary coaches, and we've seen progress out of both those guys."

The leader of the secondary, defensive backs coach Ron Milus comes from the Los Angeles Chargers and followed his defensive coordinator, Gus Bradley, to Las Vegas.

With a proven track record on developing young talent, the Silver and Black could be looking at a brand-new threatening and successful young secondary starting this season.

