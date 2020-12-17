Week 15 Predictions: L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Sports Illustrated Raider Maven writer Hikaru Kudo gives his predictions on Thursday Night Football between the Raiders and Chargers.

Happy game day Raider fans!

In a short week, Las Vegas hosts the Chargers on Thursday Night Football.

I believe the Raiders will sweep the Chargers this season.

Here’s why:

Injuries Galore

Injuries, injuries, injuries. Both squads are suffering from massive losses or potential losses as game time approaches.

The Chargers have wide receiver Keenan Allen, running back Austin Ekeler and wide receiver Mike Williams all as questionable to play tonight.

Those are three major offensive weapons the Chargers may not have and/or short of 100% on the field.

During the first time around, Ekeler was injured and did not play.

Meanwhile, Allen caught nine receptions for 103 yards and one touchdown while Williams caught five receptions for 81 yards.

The pair lead all receivers during the 31 to 26 victory for the Raiders.

If either one is out and/or not 100%, the Chargers are a huge disadvantage.

With that said, the Raiders are struggling from their own injuries as well.

Safety Johnathan Abram, cornerback Damon Arnette, defensive end Clelin Ferrell and linebacker Nicholas Morrow all are ruled out for tonight’s contest.

All four are key pieces to the Raiders defense, especially with defensive line coach Rod Marinelli acting as interim defensive coordinator after Paul Guenther’s firing last weekend.

In addition, center Rodney Hudson, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, running back Josh Jacobs and tackle Sam Young all took part in a limited capacity.

Jacobs limited time in practice is especially concerning as he is still recovering from an ankle injury.

However, backup running back Devontae Booker is ready to go and had success against the Chargers the first time around, carrying the ball eight times for 68 yards.

Raiders win 34 to 24

Both sides are struggling with a handful of injuries, so it comes down to which team lays with the proper cards.

The Raiders, under Gruden, can and have adapted all season to an injured filled squad. The Chargers have struggled massively even with healthy players.

Raiders win tonight’s primetime contest, inching themselves closer to potentially make the postseason.

